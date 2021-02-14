RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 683 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

