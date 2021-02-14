RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,649,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after buying an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $401,690.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,572 shares of company stock worth $12,283,754. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.