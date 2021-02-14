RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the January 14th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $5.94 on Friday. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.87.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

