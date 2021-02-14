RDA Financial Network Buys 1,076 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after purchasing an additional 373,920 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,918. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $96.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.95.

