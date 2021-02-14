RDA Financial Network Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

BABA stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.85. 9,355,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,663,059. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.