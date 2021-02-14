RDA Financial Network Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.45. 20,346,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,155,660. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

