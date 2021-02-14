RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.00. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $734.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.55.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

