Realio Network (RIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $485,149.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Realio Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $485,149.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Realio Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars.

