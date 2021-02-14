Rebased (REB2) Price Down 8.9% This Week

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Rebased token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC on exchanges. Rebased has a market cap of $150,841.54 and approximately $3,158.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rebased has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00279564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00083667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00098162 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.74 or 0.91768875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060228 BTC.

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

