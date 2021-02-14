Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.77) and the highest is ($0.96). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 258.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($10.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.66) to ($10.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

