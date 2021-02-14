Redd Market Capitalization Tops $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,734.56 or 0.99709852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00088789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

