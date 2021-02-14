Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,748.02 or 1.00088934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00094803 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

