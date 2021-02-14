ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0059 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $170.83 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 107.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,304.04 or 0.99914342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00472743 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.55 or 0.00965035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00231828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00098346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

