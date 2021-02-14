Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $245.90 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

