Redwood Investments LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,606 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of LHC Group worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.28. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.