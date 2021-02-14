Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,936 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.