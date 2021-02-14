Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $9,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $294.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day moving average is $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.17.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

