Redwood Investments LLC Has $25.78 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,792 shares during the period. Medpace comprises approximately 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Medpace worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 354.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $168.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.76. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $173.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

