Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $709.81 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $717.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total transaction of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock valued at $12,941,596 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

