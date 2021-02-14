Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $923,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Argus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

