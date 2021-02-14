Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.23.

ZTS opened at $166.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

