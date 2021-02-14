Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,364 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises approximately 2.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.81% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $30,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

