Redwood Investments LLC Sells 12,936 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up approximately 2.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.36% of Deckers Outdoor worth $29,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after buying an additional 91,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 378,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,211,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $323.32 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,659. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

