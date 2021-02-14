Redwood Investments LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $434.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $425.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

