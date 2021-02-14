Redwood Investments LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $939.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $866.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

