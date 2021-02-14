Redwood Investments LLC Sells 41,026 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,026 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.44% of Texas Roadhouse worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $3,672,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares in the company, valued at $245,841,777.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,719 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39.

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

