Redwood Investments LLC Sells 7,710 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,007,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,886,000 after purchasing an additional 347,223 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $138.06 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.