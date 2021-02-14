Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after buying an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,199,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 89.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 684,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,618,000 after acquiring an additional 323,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.49. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

