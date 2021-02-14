Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after acquiring an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after acquiring an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $591.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $544.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.89. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.