Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the January 14th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,632 shares during the period. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:REED traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,048,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.27. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

