Reef Reaches Market Cap of $140.06 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Reef has a total market cap of $140.06 million and $309.44 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reef has traded up 92.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00068729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.09 or 0.00974809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00051324 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.89 or 0.05235318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

