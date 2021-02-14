Refereum (RFR) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.64 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 66.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $31.64 million and $17.61 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.16 or 0.00985221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00052806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.86 or 0.05314460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025078 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.