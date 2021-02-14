Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0040

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Refereum has a total market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $2,014.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.33 or 0.00922453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049828 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.29 or 0.04969573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

