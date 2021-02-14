reflect.finance Price Reaches $1.61 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. reflect.finance has a market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $490,154.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.00270501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00086013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00088838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00096128 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,052.86 or 0.91150789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00184933 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,326 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

