reflect.finance Price Up 41.1% This Week (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $580,543.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00003125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00268610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00091957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192744 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.10 or 0.83771838 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,474,326 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

