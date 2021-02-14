Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,436,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,501,000 after buying an additional 90,142 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after buying an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $485.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $386.83 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

