Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $386.83 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $758.00 to $753.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

