Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RLXXF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

