Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLXXF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $26.27 on Friday. Relx has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

