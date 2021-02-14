Ren (REN) Reaches Market Cap of $852.28 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $852.28 million and $182.96 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

