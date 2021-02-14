renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 27.4% Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $48,670.46 or 1.00030862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $897.95 million and approximately $64.45 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.92 or 0.00273195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00090615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00104552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00188033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059245 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 18,449 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.