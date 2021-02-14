Render Token Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Render Token has a total market cap of $24.48 million and $67,288.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00069161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.68 or 0.00975264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051590 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.13 or 0.05236376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

