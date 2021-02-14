renDOGE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $164,354.20 and $1.31 million worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00269212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00085421 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00076488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091528 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00190878 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,627.60 or 0.86264856 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

renDOGE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

