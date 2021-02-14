Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RTOKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

