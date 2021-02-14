Request (REQ) Trading Up 66.2% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 66.2% against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $81.48 million and $2.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.75 or 0.00968278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051605 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.69 or 0.05186059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

