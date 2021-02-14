Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Tops $0.0632

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 72% higher against the US dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $591.30 million and $591.07 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

