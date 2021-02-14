Revain (REV) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $6.79 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.33 or 0.00922453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049828 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.29 or 0.04969573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

REV is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars.

