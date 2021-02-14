Reviewing American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.32% 9.20% 0.91% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harleysville Financial and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and American Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.74 $7.11 million N/A N/A American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harleysville Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats American Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, the company provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. Additionally, it offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. The company operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.