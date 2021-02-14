Reviewing Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) & Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Gevo alerts:

This table compares Gevo and Strattner Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -243.40% -33.39% -26.92% Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gevo and Strattner Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.13%. Given Gevo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gevo is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gevo and Strattner Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $24.49 million 91.87 -$28.66 million ($2.39) -6.11 Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Strattner Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gevo.

Risk & Volatility

Gevo has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gevo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gevo beats Strattner Financial Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. It products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.