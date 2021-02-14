Reviewing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) and First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN)

First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Navient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $5.53 billion 0.41 $597.00 million $2.64 4.63

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than First Montauk Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Montauk Financial and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 3 4 0 2.57

Navient has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Montauk Financial and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67%

Summary

Navient beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Montauk Financial Company Profile

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also holds, originates, and acquires consumer loans; and performs servicing activities on its own education loan portfolio, including private education loans, and private education refinance loans. In addition, the company offers revenue cycle management and business processing services; and healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, and consulting engagement for federal, state, and municipal clients; public authorities; and healthcare organizations. Further, it provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, and other healthcare providers; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

